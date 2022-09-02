A chance to remember loved ones

An annual memorial service to remember loved ones is being held in the beautiful grounds of Weymouth Crematorium. The event will start at 2pm on Sunday 25 September.

This year the service will be a celebration picnic with a multi-faith celebrant who will lead the proceedings. There will be music and refreshments provided by the Salvation Army. And an opportunity to light a candle in memory of loved ones.

Cllr Laura Beddow, Dorset Council Portfolio holder for Culture, Communities and Customer Services, said:

“The annual memorial service is a lovely way to celebrate the lives of loved ones that we’ve lost. This year will be extra special in the beautiful gardens of the Crem.

“The event is free and there is no need to book. We just want people to come, remember, and have a pleasant Sunday afternoon.”

People are asked to bring chairs or blankets to sit on. In case of rain there will be a covered area.