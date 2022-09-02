Chance to opt out of second weed spray of the year

Residents in Exeter are being given the chance to opt-out of the second highways weed spray of the year in an attempt to reduce the use of chemical controls in the city.

Over the last five years the Council’s green space team has reduced the use of chemical controls significantly.

The second spray will commence in late September and will take up to 28 working days to complete all the roads in Exeter.

Those wishing to opt out will need to consider the following:

Residents considering applying to opt out must be able to commit to maintaining their road, cul-de-sac, or street to the standard in the photo below or better.

Only one representative per street needs to apply to opt-out of the scheme on behalf of all of their neighbours by 22 September at the latest. The Council is unable to remove individual houses/verges from the spray regime due to the difficulties in implementation and is therefore only able to accept opt-outs from entire roads or streets.

To apply, people are asked to email weedsprayoptout@exeter.gov.uk stating: 1) the street name; 2) their commitment to maintaining the road.

Each request to opt out will be reviewed on a case by case basis, and only where residents are able to maintain their areas, will the Council approve the opt-out.