Chronoly.io Presale Tokens Selling Out Fast, Big Price Surge Predicted; Binance (BNB) and Uniswap (UNI) Remain Bullish

A new crypto project, Chronoly.io (CRNO), has captured all the market headlines with its pre-sale success. All of Chronoly.io’s (CRNO) tokens have been subscribed, and the platform has surged in its pre-sale phase while registering a growth of 560%. Overjoyed by Chronoly.io’s pre-sale success, experts are expecting a huge surge in CRNO’s price in the next few months.

Meanwhile, Binance (BNB) and Uniswap (UNI) have also been gaining strength on the back of the reviving market conditions. Although these cryptos have a long way to cover their loss, they have witnessed some bullish winds lately, giving them a required push to grow.

Binance (BNB) Finds Bulls’ Support

Binance’s BNB token depends on the trade volume on the platform, which directly corresponds to the market conditions. Since the overall crypto market has gained momentum, the use of the BNB token and its trade volume has increased as well. Binance’s BNB has recovered from a devastating fall and has been currently trading at around $282.

Analysts predict that if Binance (BNB) continues its bullish run without any jerk, BNB can again march towards its all-time high of $690. Binance is the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of daily trade volume, with BNB as its native token.

BNB tokens were launched to raise funds for the Binance exchange. Later, the use case of BNB expanded. BNB holders are allowed to use their tokens to pay for virtual gifts, lottery tickets, and other entertainment purposes.

Uniswap (UNI) Gets Growth Momentum

Uniswap (UNI) is one of the most popular decentralized exchanges in the market. The platform has been able to attract more holders for UNI, recently. Since the overall market sentiment has gone green, the value of UNI, which depends directly on the overall market conditions, has received some positive news. Therefore, Uniswap (UNI) has remained bullish.

Uniswap (UNI) is a decentralized exchange that operates on Ethereum blockchain, allowing users to trade crypto without an intermediary. In contrast to most exchanges, which take trading charges, Uniswap (UNI) allows its users to exchange tokens without paying any platform fee.

Just a few weeks back, Uniswap also started its NFT vertical by integrating the Sudoswap marketplace to increase the utility of its native token, UNI. The full integration of NFTs through Sudoswap can give a required push to UNI.

Chronoly.io (CRNO) Goes Ballistic As all Tokens get Sold During Pre-Sale

Chronoly.io (CRNO) has defied the recent market downfall, and its pre-sale round has recorded an exemplary success. Chronoly.io’s (CRNO) token sold out in its pre-sale phase, which started in May 2022. Chronoly.io’s (CRNO) rose by 560%, with its price getting to $0.066 from $0.01. Analysts are confident that Chronoly.io (CRNO) can grow by another 5,000% in the coming months.

Chronoly.io (CRNO) is the world’s first digital marketplace, allowing people to invest fractionally in rare collectable watches. Chronoly.io (CRNO) procures luxury watches from multinational brands such as Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Richard Mille and mints their NFTs that can be traded in fractions. The project allows people to purchase NFTs of luxury watches for as little as $10, and many buyers can invest in the NFTs of the same watch. These NFTs, backed by real-world physical watches, make the price of Chronoly.io (CRNO) immune from market fluctuation and adverse macroeconomic conditions.

Luxury watches are one of the rare commodities that have always seen appreciation in their value. Chronoly.io’s (CRNO)whitepaper also highlights that the watch market has the potential to record a profit of $49 billion in the near future. Additionally, the secondary watch market is pegged at $18 billion, and is expected to witness a 3% rise by 2025.

With various use cases for CRNO, Chronoly.io (CRNO) has witnessed a high influx of investors. The platform also enables Chronoly.io (CRNO) holders to stake their tokens to earn passive income. It also has a lending protocol, and plans to establish strategic partnerships with gamers and metaverse creators.

