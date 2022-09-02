GoGo Discover’s Lumi is on the move to Greenbuild Festival

Date published: 1st September 2022

On the GoGo Discover trail, the Steppe Mammoth Lumi, which has been located at Cart Gap since the start of the trail, will be moved on the evening of Friday 9 September to be displayed in Fakenham Town Centre as part of Greenbuild Live.

Taking place on Saturday, 10 September, Greenbuild Live has a great roster of events, speakers, local green businesses and stalls. It will also be the last chance to see Lumi, whose artwork demonstrates how climate change has affected different species and landscapes before the trail ends.

Located in and around the town centre, there will be organisations, experts and local businesses providing advice and information to help you:

Connect with your local community green spaces

Reduce waste and save energy (and money!)

Find out more about your natural environment

Join in with environmentally themed, family-friendly activities and try some local and sustainable things to eat

The Council is a supporting partner for the GoGoDiscover countywide trail and has sponsored two Steppe Mammoths – Margaret’s Mammoth located in West Runton and Lumi.

The trail, which consists of 55 T.rex and 24 Steppe Mammoths located across Norwich and Norfolk, finishes on Saturday, 10 September, with 60 sculptures to be auctioned at Norwich Cathedral on 28 September.

Find out more about Greenbuild.