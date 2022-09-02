New free heritage trail for Pearson Park

A new free historical walking trail has launched in Pearson Park.

The Pearson Park Heritage Trail has been developed using archive material and leads visitors around the park on a 1.6km route with 19 historical stopping points to explore via a digital app.

What Was Here? has been developed by East Riding Archives and includes a feature that superimposes a historical image in place of the current day view, offering a comparison of how the area has changed over the years.

Under each image, written and audio information can be found on the location right along the trail.

Cllr Julia Conner, Portfolio Holder for Environment said: “Pearson Park is steeped in history, and given its recent popular and successful regeneration project, it provides the perfect place for a heritage trail. I’d also like to thank East Riding Archives who provided some fantastic material towards this project.

“The photo superimpose feature is very clever and the inclusion of audio means the trail is incredibly informative and anyone can take part. Just download the free What Was Here? app and get started!”

The trail includes stops at the lake, both the Queen Victoria and Prince Albert statues, Entrance Gateway and East Lodge. All points can be found on the app alongside further information on the park.

The What Was Here? app can be found on the website and downloaded for free to any device.