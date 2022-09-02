Optima Tax Relief Notifies Taxpayers of Mileage Rate Increase

For the remainder of 2022, taxpayers can use an increased optional standard mileage rate to determine their automobile deductions for business use. Optima Tax Relief reviews the details of the rate increase.

In the first half of the year, taxpayers were using the following mileage rates when calculating their deductions.

5 cents per mile for business use

18 cents per mile for medical or moving use

14 cents per mile for charitable use

Beginning July 1, the rates increased to:

5 cents per mile for business use

22 cents per mile for medical or moving use

No change from 14 cents per mile for charitable use

Taxpayers should note that the rate for medical or moving use is available to active-duty military members.

While the IRS usually only updates these rates once per year, this increase announcement has stemmed from the recent inflation of gasoline prices. In fact, this is the first time in over ten years that the IRS has issued a midyear rate increase.

Using the optional standard mileage rate for businesses is not mandatory. Taxpayers can also opt to track all actual costs instead, although this method can be tedious, as it tracks gas, oil, repairs, insurance, fees, depreciation, and more. If a taxpayer would prefer to track actual costs, they should keep adequate records and evidence to substantiate these expenses.