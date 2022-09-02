Optima Tax Relief Reviews Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee Annual Report

The Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee (ETAAC) released their annual report to Congress giving recommendations on budget and improvements for the IRS. Optima Tax Relief reviews the ETAAC and its recommendations given to Congress and to the IRS.

What is the ETAAC?

The Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee is a public forum that was established in 2015 to combat tax-related identity theft and cybercrime. The committee is a mix of tax professionals, taxpayers, tax software developers, payroll service providers, government officials, and members of the financial industry.

ETAAC Recommendations to Congress

The ETAAC is recommending that Congress provide the IRS with funding that is more predictable and sustainable. They are suggesting that funding is granted to improve IRS technology as this will lead to more cost-efficient and timely processes. They are also recommending that that Congress provides the IRS both financial and legal support, so they are able to adequately deliver service to taxpayers. Specifically, they want to see an improvement in system design, technology, and organization of projects.

ETAAC Recommendations to the IRS

The ETAAC has recommended a more modern e-filing system that will remove impediments but will also improve security. In fact, security is the major focus of the ETAAC’s recommendations as they are also urging the IRS to promote the use of identity protection PINs through campaigns that will highlight the benefits of the program. Finally, the ETAAC suggests the IRS work closely with states and software providers to modernize IRS technology systems.

These are just a few recommendations the Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee has issued in this year’s report. They will continue to give frequent updates and feedback to the IRS throughout the year.