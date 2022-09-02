Overnight road closures on A380 from Penn Inn to Splatford Split





Overnight road closures are planned on the A380 dual carriageway between Penn Inn roundabout and Splatford Split interchange later this month (September) for routine highway maintenance work.

This will include grass cutting, tree work, routine inspections, sign cleaning, safety barrier maintenance, carriageway patching, cats eye replacement and re-lining existing road markings.

The works, which will all be completed at the same time to minimise inconvenience to the travelling public, are essential to ensure that this busy road is adequately maintained, and will be carried out using overnight road closures to safeguard our workforce.

The work will take place overnight in two stages.

The first stage will see both the Exeter and Torbay-bound carriageways from Penn Inn roundabout to the Eagle Farm junction closed overnight from 8pm until 6am on Monday 12 September and Tuesday 13 September.

Following this, the north and south bound carriageways from the Eagle Farm junction to Splatford Split interchange will be closed from 8pm until 6am from the evening of Wednesday 14 September until the morning of Saturday 17 September.

Diversion routes will be in place and any updates will be posted on our Roads and Transport webpage.