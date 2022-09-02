Super showcase celebrates heritage | HBC newsroom

from to Scheduled

Events News

The final event of the Celebrating Halton’s Heritage project will be a fabulous showcase of all the exhibitions and projects funded through the programme.

Focusing on the trades of Halton over the centuries, the programme has been funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund as part of Halton’s Borough of Culture year in 2021 and the showcase is being run as part of the national Heritage Open Days programme.

The showcase takes place on Saturday September 10 and 11 at St Marie’s Church, Lugsdale Road, Widnes, 10am-4pm, admission free.

There will be an opportunity to learn about the six community projects that were funded through the grant to Mako Create, Norton Priory, Hazlehurst Studios, The Studio, Gateway Community Trust and Phoenix Photography.

You will also find mini versions of the four exhibitions: Bleachpackers, The Migrant, Ropewalk and The Cheeseboard.

All ages are welcome. Tea, coffee & biscuits will be available.

Saturday 10th will include mini performances from Loose at The Studio, Paper Puppets animation activity by Digital Art Box, films by Phoenix Photography and Digital Art Box.

www.heritagehq.org