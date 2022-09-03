A chance to stand for what you believe in » Babergh Mid Suffolk

Residents across Babergh and Mid Suffolk are being encouraged to consider adding their name to the ballot and stand as a district councillor next May.

Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils are hosting an information event called “Become a Councillor” on Thursday 29 September at the councils’ office, Endeavour House, Russel Road, Ipswich, to raise awareness of the role that councillors play and to attract a more diverse poll of candidates for the next round of elections.

The event will explain what councils and councillors do and what residents need to do to take the first steps in to becoming a councillor.

Anyone interested in considering becoming a councillor does not have to be a member of any political parties to stand for election; you can be an independent candidate or stand for another party.

Babergh and Mid Suffolk councils are made up of 66 elected councillors across 50 wards, and councillors help make decisions about the communities they have been selected to serve and how the councils are governed.

Cllr John Ward, Leader Babergh District Council said: “The role of a councillor essential in ensuring that the right services are provided in the right way in the right areas. We want to ensure that the council fully represent the views of the residents and that options and views reflect a wide selection of the community it serves. “It may not always be an easy task, but it’s really worth it. Councillors make a huge difference to the quality of life of local people and how local issues are dealt with.” Cllr Suzie Morley Leader, Mid Suffolk District Council said: I encourage anyone at least 18 years old to consider standing as a councillor, to help create a diverse council that reflects the views of a greater cross section of residents. “As a councillor you can add your voice to decisions made by your council. We need people from all backgrounds and experiences to put themselves forward for election to ensure the views of the council reflects the communities we serve.”

The Become a Councillor event is an initiation of the councils’ Democracy Project which aims to improve local democracy and increase democratic engagement in across the district and support the Councils’ core vision of building “great communities with bright and healthy futures that everyone is proud to call home”.

To register for the event please email committees@baberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk.

