BTC Appoint Head of Women’s Football

Bridgwater & Taunton College (BTC) appoint Rob Liddiard as the new Head of Women’s Football extending BTC’s commitment to developing the women and girls game locally.

Rob who has been a key part of the College’s success in recent years joins BTC via their partners, Bridgwater Utd Women, where he has worked as the Academy Manager, Head of U21 football and 1st Team Coach. Liddiard last season oversaw a successful campaign for the women’s team at BTC and Bridgwater utd and club side where the team won the Schools County cup, ECFA Premier League and lost to eventual playoff winners Gateshead in a tight semi-final.

The new role will support the progress of the Team BTC performance team competing in the AoC Premier League as well as working in partnership with Bridgwater Utd Women’s U21s. Student-athletes will be able to access extra training sessions around their studies as the college is fully committed to a dual career aim. In addition to this Robs new role will enable the development of exciting partnerships with other local clubs, schools, and somerset FA whilst continuing the college’s work with England Colleges FA and the youth sport trust to engage more participants in the female game.

Sports Development Manager Mason Galloway on Rob’s appointment

I am delighted with our appointment to bring Rob on board full-time with us. We have had a great recent history of growth, success, and performance in women’s football over the past 5 years. It is remarkable to see the journey we have been on as a college and how far we have come. Right now is an exciting time for women’s football off the back of the recent euro success the England lionesses achieved. We have lots to do as a college to continue growing women’s football locally, at BTC and in the wider community. I am confident with Rob the programme will continue to progress, flourish and leave a lasting legacy for the community.

Rob Liddiard commented

I am absolutely delighted to be on board with Team BTC and hope to build on the recent successes of the Women’s Football Programme and continue to develop new and existing partnerships. The College has an incredible dual-career partnership with Bridgwater utd alongside a fantastic educational system, that I am honoured to be a part of.

To be a part of Team BTC next year or to find out more, visit our website, www.btc.ac.uk or email Sport@btc.ac.uk, or call 01278 441322. We will also be offering Sport Development Days for pupils in Years 10 and 11. Keep an eye on our website.