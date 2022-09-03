Council launches Stay COVID Safe Award for businesses

Date published: 9th June 2021

North Norfolk District Council has launched a new Stay COVID Safe award scheme, recognising the safety measures implemented by businesses in the District.

The scheme is free, and is designed to support our local retail, service and hospitality sector by helping to provide reassurance to the public that it is safe to return to our shops, bars, pubs, cafes, restaurants, hairdressers and other visitor venues operating within the District.

Our local businesses have already spent time, effort and money on making their premises as safe as possible for their customers and staff. We need to keep transmission rates low and help reduce the impact so that consumers return to our businesses.

The Stay COVID Safe Award scheme will help reassure the public that establishments have in place all reasonable measures and controls to safeguard customers and staff.

COVID Support Co-ordinator Kevin Walton said: “We award the scheme to businesses as an acknowledgement of everything they have been doing throughout the pandemic.

To get this award, you have to meet a minimum amount of preventative measures that you’ve implemented to your business. It’s to say thank you for everything [businesses] have been doing and to keep up the good standard.”

Find out more about the scheme here.