Croydon’s Extra Care services receive ‘good’ CQC ratings across the board – Newsroom

All six of Croydon Council’s Extra Care services have been rated as ‘Good’ following Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspections.

These positive ratings show that all council facilities are performing well and meeting CQC expectations for safe, effective, caring, responsive, and well-led services.

Extra Care facilities provide similar accommodation to sheltered housing, with residents living in their own self-contained homes with 24-hour personal care support including assistance with food and hygiene or social activities.

Staff at these facilities look after many of Croydon’s vulnerable residents, providing assistance for those with dementia, sensory impairment, learning and physical disabilities, to live as independent lives as possible within their own communities.

The CQC looks carefully at the service being provided to residents. In its latest round of inspections, it found that people were being well supported by staff to have control over their own lives wherever possible, respecting their best interests and individual choices.

Staff had positive relationships with both residents and their families, with cultures which allowed for concerns to be properly raised and addressed.

Each facility was also committed to regularly checking and reviewing their own work, learning where they can improve and strengthen services or safeguarding measures.

Jason Perry, Executive Mayor of Croydon said:

“These positive CQC ratings are testament to the hard work of staff caring for Croydon’s most vulnerable, navigating added pandemic pressures to ensure residents still received high quality and compassionate services.

“It is important that we continue to deliver these services, working with residents to maximise their independence and enable them to live connected lives within their own communities.”

Mimi Nduka, Registered Manager at Freemans Court Extra Care facility said:

“All our facilities take great pride individually and collectively in the Good result from the CQC. Our success is based on a client led service that places tenants at the centre of everything we do. Our dedicated and diverse staff group are so supportive of each other and have remained focused on delivering quality care throughout the pandemic.”