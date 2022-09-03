Jane Hunt MP praises Institute for Creative Leather Technologies at UON

MP Jane Hunt, Minister for Small Business, Consumers and Labour Markets, visited the Institute for Creative Leather Technologies (ICLT) at Waterside campus last week (Wednesday 24 August).

The Institute for Creative Leather Technologies (ICLT) is a unique research and education centre responding to the scientific and technological needs of the automotive, fashion, footwear and allied leather industries.

In conversation with John Sinclair, Deputy Dean of the School of Science and Technology, Mrs Hunt praised the University for its commitment to supporting sustainable local and national leather industries – as well as admiring the fantastic designs of its fashion design students.

Alongside Andrew Lewer, Conservative MP for Northampton South, Mrs Hunt received a tour of the ICLT’s specialist facilities including the purpose-built leather innovation tannery, testing and research labs, and teaching spaces – as well as taking the opportunity to have a hands-on experience of using treatment drums on her own sample of leather.

The visit to the University of Northampton rounded-off an exploration into local leather industries which the University works closely with, including Tricker’s and International Dance Shoes Ltd.

On the visit, John Sinclair said: “It was a fantastic opportunity to show off our state-of-the-art facilities to Mrs Hunt and Mr Lewer, leading them on an interactive tour of the ICLT. We kicked off the journey backwards through the leather treatment process by showing off some final designs of our recent graduates.

“Here at the University of Northampton, we are extremely fortunate to have the facilities within the ICLT as well as the local and national industry connections we do, all within the birthplace of the UK’s leather shoemaking industry.

“The University of Northampton’s global reputation as a leader in leather education and research was significantly boosted with the introduction of the ICLT at Waterside, and it’s encouraging to speak with Mrs Hunt on how our facilities continue to enhance our unique teaching, training and research – all of which are crucial in continuing to support the global leather industry.”