A joint statement on the Pakistan floods from the Leader of Leeds City Council, Councillor James Lewis, and the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Robert Gettings JP:

“We are both, like many Leeds residents, shocked and saddened at the devastation caused by the floods from unprecedented rain in Pakistan. The scale of the catastrophe is extremely concerning, with an estimated 33 million people impacted so far and our thoughts are with everyone effected during this extremely challenging period.

“We know that the large Pakistani community in Leeds are worried about relatives and friends in Pakistan and we would like to express the city’s solidarity with all those residents effected at this difficult time”

If you are able to please do donate to support the relief appeal via Pakistan Floods Appeal – Donate Now | Islamic Relief UK (islamic-relief.org.uk)

