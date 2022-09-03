Merlin Entertainments awarded Sandcastle Waterpark management



Posted on Wednesday 31st August 2022

Blackpool Council has awarded a contract to manage the Sandcastle Waterpark to one of the world’s biggest entertainment companies.

Merlin Entertainments, a global leader in location-based entertainment, has been successful in a tender application to become managing agent for the Council-owned waterpark at South Beach.

The attraction is the UK’s largest indoor waterpark, with over 18 fantastic slides and attractions in a tropical 84 degree climate. The waterpark will join Merlin’s seven other attractions in Blackpool including The Blackpool Tower, Madame Tussauds Blackpool and SEA LIFE Blackpool.

The acquisition of the Sandcastle Waterpark Blackpool supports Merlin’s strategy to establish clusters of attractions in key strategic locations, and further expands its offering within Blackpool, following the opening of a brand-new £1 million attraction for young children, Peter Rabbit Explore & Play, which opened earlier this year.

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said:

“The Sandcastle Waterpark is one of the Council’s big success stories. Over the years, it has received significant investment to enable it to retain and grow its immense popularity with visitors and residents alike. On the national stage it is viewed as an exemplar attraction in terms of its accessibility for people with a disability. “We have an established relationship with Merlin Entertainments in terms of operating some of our key tourism assets and we are confident that this appointment will take the Sandcastle Waterpark on to the next level.”

Kate Shane, Regional Director for Merlin Entertainments, said:

“We are thrilled to be adding the UK’s largest indoor waterpark to our Blackpool portfolio. With eight top attractions already in Blackpool, we’re excited to put on our armbands and add a ninth to our guest offering. “We firmly support Blackpool’s ambition to be the UK’s number one family seaside resort and this partnership is another step forward in delivering this vision.”

Merlin Entertainments will take over the day-to-day operation of the Sandcastle Waterpark Blackpool with effect from September. The management contract is provisionally for a two-year period.

The Merlin Entertainments attractions portfolio in Blackpool now comprises:

The Blackpool Tower Ballroom

The Blackpool Tower Circus

The Fifth Floor at the Blackpool Tower

Madame Tussauds Blackpool

The Blackpool Tower Dungeon

Peter Rabbit: Explore and Play



Posted on Wednesday 31st August 2022