One in three adults likely to have high blood pressure

Look to the person to your left, and now to the right. One of the three of you is likely to have high blood pressure, even without knowing it.  And if it’s untreated, it increases their risk of serious problems such as heart attacks and strokes.

The only way to find out if your blood pressure is high is to have your blood pressure checked. Next week is ‘Know Your Numbers’ week, designed to encourage people to check their blood pressure.