SANDWELL COLLEGE SUPPORTING CAREER OPPORTUNITIES WITH FREE ADULT COURSES

Sandwell College is offering a series of courses for adults to help people across the West Midlands gain valuable skills and training for a variety of career routes.

With enrolment now open for September, the courses are ideally suited for those wanting to study, re-train or upskill, and improve their employability in a wide variety of job sectors.

Learners can choose from an extensive course list, including technical certificates and diplomas in Construction, Counselling, Engineering, Computing, Automotive, Mental Health Care and Early Years. Courses include both daytime and evening study, allowing students to benefit from a flexible learning programme that can be adapted to suit individual needs.

Courses are taught on site at Sandwell College with access to a range of innovative facilities, including vehicle repair workshops and computing suites.

What’s more, this September Sandwell College will also be offering a range of free courses to adults, worth up to £6000, as part of the Government’s Plan for Jobs*. It represents a long-term commitment to remove the age constraints and financial barriers for adults looking for their first Level 3 qualification, so they can access the training they need to progress.

Some of the free courses include:

Coding

Cyber security

Care

Interior decoration

Shaun Hunt, managing director of skills, apprenticeships and employers at Sandwell College, said: “We’re delighted to offer these courses for adults, including a number of free courses, which will allow learners to gain new and in-demand skills to help secure future employment and career opportunities. These courses offer the chance to gain valuable on-the-job experience in a variety of sectors, and will give learners the skills and confidence they need to succeed in their chosen career.

“Our dedicated team will help learners advance their knowledge, and allow them to benefit from a more flexible and supportive approach to learning which is built around the needs and circumstances of every individual. Whether you’re looking for your next career challenge, want to build your own business, or upskill in a brand-new sector, our adult courses can set you on the right path.”

Enrolment for September is open now.

* Courses are free for those aged over 19, living in a WMCA postcode area, and earning less than £18,525 annually.