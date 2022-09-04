Be more active for better health – Coventry City Council

Being physically active can improve your brain health, help manage weight, reduce the risk of disease, strengthen bones and muscles, and improve your ability to do everyday activities.

Daily exercise can help protect you from cardiovascular disease, stroke, reduce the risk of Type 2 Diabetes, help to reduces stress, depression and anxiety, help to lower high blood pressure and can help reduce the risk of cancer.

People are less active nowadays, partly because technology has made our lives easier. We drive cars or take public transport, entertain ourselves in front of a TV or computer screen. Fewer people are doing manual work, and most of us have jobs that involve little physical effort.

Work, household chores, shopping and other necessary activities are far less demanding than for previous generations.

We move around less and burn off less energy than people used to. Research suggests that many adults spend more than seven hours a day sitting down at work, on transport, or in their leisure time.

Adults should do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity a week or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity a week. You can spread exercise evenly over 4 to 5 days a week, or every day.

By adding in a few healthy activities into your daily routine can help you to be more active.

Walk instead of drive, whenever you can.

Walk your children to school.

Take the stairs instead of the escalator or elevator.

Take a family walk after dinner.

Replace a Sunday drive with a Sunday walk.

Go for a half-hour walk instead of watching TV.

Get off the bus a stop early and walk.

Go cycling

Yoga is becoming more and more popular each year. Whether you’re already practicing yoga or are just thinking about getting into it, it’s important to understand that this form of exercise offers several amazing benefits.



