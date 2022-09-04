Bournemouth and Poole lead the South West in Highways & Transport survey



Posted on Thursday 12th January 2017

Bournemouth is the best in the region for public transport and road safety whilst Poole leads the way on walking and cycling, highways maintenance and accessibility to employment, services and facilities for those without a car.

This was the outcome of the latest National Highways & Transport Survey which collects public satisfaction with a range of highways and transport services in local authority areas. 106 local authorities across the country took part in the postal survey run by Ipsos MORI sent to a random sample of residents.

Bournemouth scored highly on public transport (first in the South West and 6th in the country) and road safety (first in the South West and 10th in the country). It also did well with tackling congestion (2nd in the South West and 28th in the country). Poole scored very highly on walking and cycling (first in the South West and 3rd in the country) and exceptionally well on accessibility (first in the South West and 2nd in the country). It was also first in the region for highways maintenance (10th in the country).

Councillor Mike Greene, Cabinet Member for Transport, Sustainability & Carbon Management, said: “It is great to see Bournemouth Council and our partners receive national recognition for our work on promoting public transport, and the Council for its achievements in making the roads safer for all who use them. This highlights all the positive actions we are taking as we strive to become a Green Economy Leader and the destination of choice for businesses and visitors.”

Councillor Drew Mellor, Cabinet Portfolio Holder for Transportation, Borough of Poole, said: “I am delighted that Poole is leading the South West on walking and cycling. The NHT Survey demonstrates recognition of the good work undertaken by the council and its partners to improve sustainable alternatives to the car. It is also evident that the work that goes into maintaining the highway and improving road safety hasn’t gone unnoticed.”

Julian McLaughlin, Head of Transportation, Borough of Poole, added that “The customer satisfaction is particularly pleasing given the relatively low level of funding that is available compared to other councils; this directly reflects the dedication and hard work of our staff in providing a quality service for local people.”

The NHT Survey is a unique, standardised, collaboration between 106 Highway Authorities across England and parts of Scotland. It sees nearly 400,000 members of the public being asked the same questions whether they live in Somerset, Suffolk or South Tyneside. 6,600 questionnaires were issued to households in Poole and Bournemouth.