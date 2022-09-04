Clearing 2022: It opened new doors after redundancy

A multimedia student from the University of Bedfordshire has spoken about her Clearing experience, having decided to study again after being made redundant.

As well as prospective students who have received their BTEC, T Level and A Level results this summer, the Clearing option is open to all applicants – including mature learners and those returning to higher education, no matter their situation.

School of Arts & Creative Industries student, Frances, came to study at the University via Clearing after she was made redundant from her theatre job during the Covid-19 pandemic. After researching course options and liking the look of what Bedfordshire had to offer, she attended one of the virtual open days and then called the Clearing hotline.

Read Frances’ Q&A to find out about her Clearing journey and experience of studying at the University of Bedfordshire…