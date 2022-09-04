Dates for Birmingham’s Frankfurt Christmas Market 2022

Birmingham’s famous Frankfurt Christmas Market to return to mark its 22nd year in the city.

Frankfurt Christmas Market details:

Dates 3 November to 23 December 2022

Times 10am to 9pm daily

(Except on Remembrance Sunday, 13 November – 1pm to 9pm)

Venue Victoria Square and New Street

The city’s popular Frankfurt Christmas Market is set to return in November to bring some festive cheer back to the city centre in the run up to Christmas, with stalls selling a tempting array of food and drink, traditional toys, ornaments and gifts.

The market will open on Thursday 3 November 2022, bringing with it the festive aroma of hot gluhwein, schnitzel and spicy sausage, which will fill New Street and Victoria Square for seven weeks.

The big wheel and ice rink is also due return to Centenary Square and run from 3 November 2022 until 8 January 2023, between 10am and 10pm, except on Christmas Day. Find out more and book tickets online.

For more information about the city’s Frankfurt Christmas Market, please visit www.thebfcm.co.uk and follow @thechrismoose, the world’s only tweeting moose (to our knowledge) on Twitter.