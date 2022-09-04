Premises in North Lodge Park, Cromer, to let

Date published: 8th June 2021

We have an exciting opportunity available in Cromer. We have a piece of land to let in North Lodge Park, formerly the tennis courts. The land also includes a small building and 1950s traditional style bandstand, with opportunity for investment.

The property consists of the former tennis court area measuring approximately 0.35 acres (0.14Ha) and the building is about 28 m sq in floor area (300 sq. ft) and was used recently for storage.

The site is ideally located with easy access on foot from both the town centre and promenade, and great views of the beach.

The Council is accepting expressions of interest, which should be received by Monday, 12 July 2021.

Full particulars, including site plan and contact information can be found here.