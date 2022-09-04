The World Reimagined comes to Liverpool

Liverpool will be a temporary home to five stunning globes promoting racial justice.

The large globes make up The World Reimagined, a ground-breaking, UK-wide art education project aimed at understanding the transatlantic slave trade and the city’s role in it.

Ten large globe structures will make up a free public art trail across the Liverpool City Region, bringing to life the reality and impact of transatlantic slavery and inviting the public to think about ways to make racial justice a reality.

Running from 13 August to 31 October, there will be a walking trail of five large globes located around Liverpool city centre, with a further large globe in prominent locations in Halton, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens and the Wirral.

The Liverpool locations are:

Central library; Liverpool Anglican Cathedral; Rialto (Berkeley Square); Liverpool One (College Lane); Martin Luther King Building, Albert Dock.

The remaining ten globes will be placed at:

Halton – Spike Island, outside the Catalyst Museum

Knowsley – The Court Yard, Court Hey Park

Sefton – Marine Gardens, Waterloo

St Helens – Pilkington’s World of Glass Garden

Wirral – The Priory, Birkenhead

Commissioned artists have created thought-provoking globes responding to themes ranging from ‘Mother Africa’ and ‘The Reality of Being Enslaved’ to ‘Still We Rise’ and ‘Expanding Soul’.

The project forms part of the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority’s Race Equality Programme, which was established by Mayor Steve Rotheram in 2020.

The wider programme also includes a Race Equality Hub which is being co-designed with the local community. With ring-fenced funding of £3.2m, this is the region’s biggest ever investment in tackling racial inequality.

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said:

“More than 1.6m people call our city region ‘home’ – and we’re making sure that every single one of them has the chance to be a part of this important moment in our shared history. Each of our six boroughs has helped to bring this installation to life and it’s on every one of us in our community to listen, to learn, and to reflect on the important lessons it can teach us about the past – and the future – of our home.

“This is an opportunity to give a platform to more conversations around racial injustice and to show people that not only are we learning from the lessons of our history, but we’re working hard to shape a better future for everyone in our city region – where no one is left behind.”

The project has been brought to the region by the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, which is the main local sponsor, and is working with its Local Authorities to co-ordinate all activity across the region’s six boroughs.

The region-wide trail will run from 13 August to 31 October and aims to provide an enjoyable and thought-provoking learning experience for people of all ages.

It will be the centre of a broader learning and engagement programme, with schools, community groups, and cultural institutions from across the city region taking part.

In addition to the larger globes, another 41 smaller learning globes have been created by 30 schools and 11 community organisations across the region.

Through the education and art programme, the project will be rooted in local schools and communities to facilitate dialogues around racial equality and justice and linked deeply to where people live.

Councillor Mike Wharton, Liverpool City Region Portfolio Holder for Culture, Tourism and the Visitor Economy, said:

“This hugely ambitious and thought-provoking project will challenge us all to think about the legacy of our city region’s past and its continuing consequences today.

“The high-profile locations of these globes will ensure that the project reaches as many people as possible and should kickstart a public conversation on the continuing impact of the transatlantic slave trade.

“At the same time, it will be a celebration of creativity and I am sure that these incredible artworks will be a huge attraction for people from across our city region and beyond.

“We should never underestimate the power of culture to challenge, entertain and educate. I can’t wait for the project to open to the public in a couple of weeks.”