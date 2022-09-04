Sunday, September 4, 2022
Weekly roadworks update – September 2

Friday, 2 September 2022
Categories: News, Transport & Streets
Tags: Hull weekly roadworks update, Roadworks

Below is a breakdown of roadworks taking place across Hull over the next few weeks. All works are subject to change. For the latest updates:

LocationStart dateDue dateSummary of worksUtility/HCC name
A63 improvement scheme – St James Street to Market Place01 May 202001 May 2025Lane closures and local diversions until completion of scheme. LGV diversion signed via ERYC to limit number of LGVs in city centre.National Highways
A63 improvement scheme – Commercial Road26 October 202130 April 2024Enable H&S and safe systems of works for operatives working on the scheme.National Highways
Beverley Road – Brunswick Arcade04 October 202101 April 2023Brunswick Arcade demolition. Lane closuresHCC – MP&I
Beverley Road24 August 202226 August 2022Replace signal loops at Clough Road junction. Lane Closure 8pm – 11pm.HCC – Traffic Signals
Church Street26 August 202219 September 2022Gas Main Replacement. Road Closure in place 24/7. Local diversion in place.NGN
Hessle Road22 August 202205 September 2022Cable replacement scheme outside No 503 – 510. Working weekdays between 8am and 6pm. Two-way signal in place (manned 7am to 7pm).NPG
Holderness Road (Victor St to Southcoates) (PHASES 1-8)04 January 202211 September 2022Full footway reconstruction scheme.MP&I – Highways Strategy & Design
Honiton Road08 September 202212 September 2022Carriageway repair works. Three-way signals. Signals removed when no longer required.HCC HWO (Ashcourt)
Marfleet Lane30 August 202223 September 2022Bridge Maintenance. 24/7 Closure. Local diversion in place.HCC – Bridges
Marfleet Lane19 September 202230 September 2022Telecoms work in footway. Work to be undertaken 8am-8pm weekdays.
Multi-way signals to be used for road crossing works and placement of pedestrian walkway in carriageway. Traffic signals to be controlled manually while in use.		CityFibre – Rapid Response Telecoms
Pearson Park12 September 202216 September 2022Two speed cushions to be constructed near the playing fields. Road closure in place 24/7 with local diversion.MP&I
Princes Avenue19 August 202225 August 2022Emergency – Repair burst water main between Marlborough Avenue and Westbourne Avenue. Traffic Management in place 24/7. Two-way signals, manned at peak times.Yorkshire Water
Priory Way01 April 202231 March 2023Major improvement scheme.HCC – MP&I
St Georges Road05 September 202207 September 2022Network Rail inspection. Closure in place between 11.50pm – 5.50am.Network Rail
Sutton Road Bridge31 August 202204 September 2022Bridge Maintenance. 24/7 Closure. Local diversion in place. Bridge due to reopen by 8am on Monday 5 September.HCC – Bridges
Wold Road22 August 202225 September 2022Carriageway resurfacing scheme place.County Road South to Wilerby Road. Road Closure in place 24/7. Local diversion inHCC
Worship Street11 July 202205 July 2023Conversion of former Central Fire Station. No access to/from Freetown Way. Local diversion in place.esteem


