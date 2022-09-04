Weekly roadworks update – September 2
Below is a breakdown of roadworks taking place across Hull over the next few weeks. All works are subject to change. For the latest updates:
|A63 improvement scheme – St James Street to Market Place
|01 May 2020
|01 May 2025
|Lane closures and local diversions until completion of scheme. LGV diversion signed via ERYC to limit number of LGVs in city centre.
|National Highways
|A63 improvement scheme – Commercial Road
|26 October 2021
|30 April 2024
|Enable H&S and safe systems of works for operatives working on the scheme.
|National Highways
|Beverley Road – Brunswick Arcade
|04 October 2021
|01 April 2023
|Brunswick Arcade demolition. Lane closures
|HCC – MP&I
|Beverley Road
|24 August 2022
|26 August 2022
|Replace signal loops at Clough Road junction. Lane Closure 8pm – 11pm.
|HCC – Traffic Signals
|Church Street
|26 August 2022
|19 September 2022
|Gas Main Replacement. Road Closure in place 24/7. Local diversion in place.
|NGN
|Hessle Road
|22 August 2022
|05 September 2022
|Cable replacement scheme outside No 503 – 510. Working weekdays between 8am and 6pm. Two-way signal in place (manned 7am to 7pm).
|NPG
|Holderness Road (Victor St to Southcoates) (PHASES 1-8)
|04 January 2022
|11 September 2022
|Full footway reconstruction scheme.
|MP&I – Highways Strategy & Design
|Honiton Road
|08 September 2022
|12 September 2022
|Carriageway repair works. Three-way signals. Signals removed when no longer required.
|HCC HWO (Ashcourt)
|Marfleet Lane
|30 August 2022
|23 September 2022
|Bridge Maintenance. 24/7 Closure. Local diversion in place.
|HCC – Bridges
|Marfleet Lane
|19 September 2022
|30 September 2022
|Telecoms work in footway. Work to be undertaken 8am-8pm weekdays.
Multi-way signals to be used for road crossing works and placement of pedestrian walkway in carriageway. Traffic signals to be controlled manually while in use.
|CityFibre – Rapid Response Telecoms
|Pearson Park
|12 September 2022
|16 September 2022
|Two speed cushions to be constructed near the playing fields. Road closure in place 24/7 with local diversion.
|MP&I
|Princes Avenue
|19 August 2022
|25 August 2022
|Emergency – Repair burst water main between Marlborough Avenue and Westbourne Avenue. Traffic Management in place 24/7. Two-way signals, manned at peak times.
|Yorkshire Water
|Priory Way
|01 April 2022
|31 March 2023
|Major improvement scheme.
|HCC – MP&I
|St Georges Road
|05 September 2022
|07 September 2022
|Network Rail inspection. Closure in place between 11.50pm – 5.50am.
|Network Rail
|Sutton Road Bridge
|31 August 2022
|04 September 2022
|Bridge Maintenance. 24/7 Closure. Local diversion in place. Bridge due to reopen by 8am on Monday 5 September.
|HCC – Bridges
|Wold Road
|22 August 2022
|25 September 2022
|Carriageway resurfacing scheme place.County Road South to Wilerby Road. Road Closure in place 24/7. Local diversion in
|HCC
|Worship Street
|11 July 2022
|05 July 2023
|Conversion of former Central Fire Station. No access to/from Freetown Way. Local diversion in place.
|esteem