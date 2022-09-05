Dr Shiv Pande awarded Citizen of Honour

A DOCTOR, faith leader and charity fundraiser who has touched the lives of many is to be made a ‘Citizen of Honour’ in a special ceremony at Liverpool Town Hall on Wednesday, 10 August.

Dr Shiv Pande MBE, who has lived in the city for five decades, started his career as a surgeon at Broadgreen Hospital before going on to serve some of Liverpool’s most disadvantaged communities as a GP for 30 years.

He became the first minority ethnic treasurer to be elected to the General Medical Council, and also set up the Professional and Linguistics Assessments Board examination in 1996 in India, which supported the NHS to have junior doctors from different countries around the globe.

On Granada TV, he presented the Asian version of consumer rights programme ‘This Is Your Right’ for 14 years, advising newly arrived Indian, Pakistani, and Bangladeshi communities.

He has also been involved in extensive charity work which has benefited people across the world, including raising funds for orphans of the Indian gas tragedy in Bhopal and the earthquake in Latur. Funds Dr Pande raised were also presented to the Mother Theresa Charity of Calcutta – which included personally presenting the funds to the late Saint Teresa.

Closer to home, he organised cricket matches in memory of Anthony Walker, who was murdered in a racist attack, as well as cricket coaching for unemployed young people by members of the 1983 World Cup winning Indian team.

In 1982, he established the Liverpool Faith Network, and also served for 24 years as a magistrate.

He is a visiting professor at University of Bolton and Gauhati University, Assam and an Honorary Fellow at the University of Central Lancashire.

Dr Pande was awarded an MBE in 1989 for his services to medicine, and appointed as Deputy Lieutenant of Merseyside in 2002.

Citizen of Honour is a civic award conferred on individuals who have made significant, exceptional or unique contributions to enrich the image of Liverpool and/or its citizens.

Lord Mayor of Liverpool, Cllr Roy Gladden, said: “Dr Pande’s kindness and compassion have stretched far beyond his professional life as a surgeon and GP, with a focus on always helping the most vulnerable.

“Many of his patients speak fondly of how he was their doctor from childhood to adulthood, always much-loved by the community.

“He has consistently and selflessly served the people of this city and I’m delighted to be able to be able to confer Citizen of Honour upon him in recognition of his work.

Dr Shiv Pande MBE said: “I am honoured to be made a ‘Citizen of Honour’ by the City of Liverpool, which has been my home for nearly half a century.

“It is deeply gratifying to be recognised for my work and I thank Liverpool for selecting me.”