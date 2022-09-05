Group Chief Executive Officer recruitment

MFT has started its search for its next Group Chief Executive Officer, following the announcement by Sir Mike Deegan that he will be stepping down from the post early in 2023.

With 28,000 staff, 10 hospitals and two community organisations, MFT is the largest NHS Trust in the country.

MFT works in partnership with other NHS organisations, local authorities, academic organisations, the third sector and the private sector to provide the best possible healthcare to its patients, to be an excellent employer to its staff and to drive research and innovation which benefits millions of people across the world.

Candidates for this exceptional role are likely to bring a track record of high performance and delivery within healthcare, as well as a commitment to creating a progressive culture that celebrates diversity and puts the patient first.

Experience of operating in a complex stakeholder environment should be accompanied by clear evidence of driving for excellence and, above all, the ambition to achieve even more, for MFT and for Greater Manchester.

