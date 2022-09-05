What’s On in Hull: September 2022

World-class culture, a journey to far-away galaxies, and the UK’s largest heritage festival. Take a look at our highlights of what’s on in Hull this September.

Multiple Venues, Until 4 Sep 2022, Various Times

After launching its 2022 programme, Hull’s spectacular arts festival concludes this weekend with even more jaw-dropping performances from world renowned artists, musicians, and creatives.

Adventure through the multiverse with Fast Food Megaverse, watch a giant puppet walk the streets of Hull with Mo and The Red Ribbon, or enjoy a stunning outdoor dance spectacle with Mirage.

Read our round-up of everything you need to know about this year’s festival.

Multiple Venues 9-18 Sep 2022, Various Times

Heritage Open Days has grown into one of the country’s largest community heritage festival. The open days is a chance for communities to come together to learn and explore the treasures on their doorstep.

Don’t miss the chance to revisit the history of some of the cities most iconic buildings, such as Hull City Hall, Hull Minster, H.M Prison Hull and many more.

Multiple Venues, 10 Sep 2022, Various Times

Hull Folk and Maritime Festival returns to celebrate the rich diversity of folk traditions rooted in the cities history and promote the understanding of folk music, both traditional and contemporary.

This year, the festival takes place at The Minerva, Social on Humber Street, and The Whittington & Cat, as well as some pop up stages across the Hull Marina.

Bonus Arena, 14-15 Sep 2022, 7pm

Join Professor Brian Cox on a 21st century space odyssey with his brand-new arena show. Horizons will take you on a cinematic journey of far-away galaxies, alien worlds, supermassive blackholes and a time before the Big Bang.

What is the nature of space and time? Why does the universe exist? These questions will be explored during the show using our understanding of quantum theory, biology, planetary science, astronomy, and cosmology.

Ferens Art Gallery & Humber Street Gallery, 23 Sep – 22 Nov 2022, 10am

The New Contemporaries annual exhibition of emerging artists launches in Hull this September, featuring submitted work selected by internationally renowned artists James Richards, Veronica Ryan and Zadie Xa.

The exhibition gives visibility, recognition and support to upcoming artists and enabling practices to become more sustainable long-term.

This year, the exhibition will take place across two venues, Ferens Art Gallery, and Humber Street Gallery. You can also celebrate opening of the exhibition with the launch party at Humber Street Gallery on Thu 22 Sep 2022.

Hull City Hall, 30 Sep 2022, 7:30pm

Marking the 45th anniversary of the release of their mega-hit ‘I’m Not In Love’, which landed the band a top 5 single in 10 countries and spawned a No.1 album in the US, 10CC return to Hull City Hall on their 2022 UK tour.

The art-pop group have also enjoyed eleven top 10 hits, and over 15 million albums sold in the UK alone. The group have three number one singles to their name – ‘Rubber Bullets’, ‘Dreadlock Holiday’ and ‘I’m Not In Love’.

