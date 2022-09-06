Apply now for Croydon Healthy Neighbourhood exemption permits – Newsroom

Eligible residents living within a Croydon Healthy Neighbourhood (CHN) can apply now for free exemption permits allowing them access when Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras replace the current planter closures on 30 September.

Works have already begun to improve the schemes by replacing planters with cameras on a trial basis for up to 18 months. This will open the roads for eligible residents, emergency services and other priority groups, while preventing other vehicles rat-running.

Traffic and air quality monitoring will take place throughout the trial, with activities taking place to capture more feedback about the schemes.

Those living within the residential exemption area can apply for up to three permits per household and they will have received a letter to their property on or shortly after 23 August. The exemption areas are also available to view on the council website.

Automatic exemptions are provided for some vehicles, including emergency services, buses, black cab taxis, refuse vehicles, Dial-A-Ride, and SEN transport.

The other exemption permits available include Blue Badge holders, designated carers, and staff of schools and nurseries that fall within a CHN.

To apply for a permit, eligible motorists can visit the council website. Instructions for each permit type are available online, and applicants will need their vehicle registration.

Once the online form is complete, applicants will receive an email confirming they have been registered.

Permits are free-of-charge and will not come in the form of physical permits – as with parking permits. Instead, once registered, motorists will receive a unique permit reference and be listed on a database. This will automatically allow them to drive through the ANPR camera points without receiving a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN).

Exemption permit applications must be received by 25 September to ensure they can be processed before the scheme goes live, in time to guarantee motorists will not receive a PCN.

Due to an expected high number of permit requests, it may take time to process them immediately, so residents are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

For more information on Croydon Healthy Neighbourhoods, including details for each scheme, visit the council website.

“Introducing exemption permits will finally open up these roads for local residents and make it easier and quicker for emergency services to get to local homes. If you are eligible, please apply early for a permit to avoid any issues when enforcement begins.

“Having listened to residents, we’ve also made sure the new schemes include extra warning signs, which should also help drivers avoid unnecessary penalty charge notices.”

Jason Perry, Executive Mayor of Croydon