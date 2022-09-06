Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals appoints three new Non-Executive Directors

Non-Executive Directors (NED) play a crucial role by bringing an independent perspective to a hospital’s boardroom. They support the Chair, promote NHS values and contribute valuable insight to the development of strategy.

Mark Day is a Chartered Director with executive experience including NHS finance director roles, as well as being the Chief Operating Officer for a £2.5bn national property company. He now lives in North Yorkshire but is very familiar with the local area having worked for the former Doncaster Health Authority for five years. His current roles include healthcare business consultant and being an independent lay member of Cornwall Council’s Audit Committee.

As part of his work with the Trust, Mark has been appointed Senior Independent Director, and will Chair the organisation’s People Committee (which looks at the development of Trust’s HR, recruitment and retention plans).

Joining Mark is Hazel Brand, formerly DBTH’s Lead Governor and Head of Communications. Initially trained as an Occupational Therapist, Hazel worked in and around London in health and social care before moving into the world of health journalism with roles at the Health Service Journal (HSJ) and British Journal of Healthcare Computing. Following a period at the Institute of Health Services Management, Hazel joined what was then Doncaster and Montagu Hospitals as Communications Managers where she stayed for almost 20 years, supporting throughout major organisational changes. Retiring in 2012, Hazel stood as Governor, and served a maximum term of nine years, the last three as Lead Governor.

In addition to her work as a member of Bassetlaw District Council, Hazel services as Non-Executive Director for Freedom to Speak Up and serves on the Quality and Effectiveness, People, and Charitable Funds committees.

Finally, and completing the trio of new appointments, Joanne Gander is a Registered General nurse with most recent executive experience working as Clinical and Product Assurance Director for Supply Chain Co-ordination Limited, the management function of NHS Supply Chain. Previously, Jo worked in the pharmaceutical and medical device industry for around 25 years before returning to the NHS in 2008 as Commissioning Group Director within North East Lincolnshire Care Trust Plus and also has held senior roles within the Digital Team at NHS England.

As Clinical Non-Executive Director, Jo is Chair of the Quality and Effectiveness Committee and attends several other sub committees of the board. Jo’s passion is Patient and Health and Care Professional Safety and making a difference by ensuring patients and their families have the best experience of care possible.

Welcoming the new appointees, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals’ Chair, Suzy Brain England OBE, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to appoint Mark, Hazel and Jo to our Board of Directors. All three have a combination of invaluable skills which will help to steer the organisation forward and colleagues and I look forward to working with them in the coming months and years.

The new Non-Executive Directors were appointed for three-year terms after an open advertisement and recruitment process.