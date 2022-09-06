First all-electric private hire vehicle licenced in North Devon

The first private hire licence for an all-electric vehicle has been issued in North Devon.

On Thursday 18 August, North Devon Council’s licensing team awarded the new licence to South Molton Taxi Service.

The hackney carriage and Private Hire Operator acquired the Ford Mustang Mach E vehicle in August to use as an executive private hire vehicle.

Lead Member for Climate Change at North Devon Council, Councillor Graham Lofthouse says: “As we address the climate emergency, we all need to reject the fossil fuels of the past and embrace a carbon-free future. Licensing our first all-electric vehicle is a step in the right direction and I hope this is the first of many. I wish the team at South Molton Taxi Service the very best with their new investment and for the future.” Public Protection Manager at North Devon Council, Katy Nicholls says: “I welcome the new addition and feel it’s great timing as we have proposed amendments to the council’s Hackney Carriage and Private Hire Licensing Policy. If approved, the new, amended policy will require newly licensed vehicles to be in line with Euro 6 emission standards and existing licensed vehicles by 1 January 2026. These emission standards set out the most current criteria for vehicle manufacturers in terms of exhaust emissions.” Managing Director at South Molton Taxi Service, George Hyde says: “We are proud to have the first fully electric private hire vehicle in North Devon, helping us to reduce emissions locally and supporting our customers to achieve their corporate responsibility goals.”

The taxi firm has plans on purchasing more fully electric vehicles in the future, with another one currently being on order.

To stay up-to-date with the council’s latest news, you can follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.