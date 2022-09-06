Join free hedgerows walk and talk

The importance of hedgerows for wildlife, capturing carbon and farming will be highlighted in a free walk and talk around one of Exeter’s popular valley parks.

The event takes place in Ludwell Valley Park on Sunday 18 September between 10am and 12 noon. It is free of charge but those attending need to register online in advance.

Organised by Saving Devon’s Treescapes and the Devon Hedge Group the event celebrates Hedgerow Week 2022.

The walk and talk will cover a brief history a brief history of Devon’s hedges and their place in our landscapes, and how to age them. It will highlight the importance of hedges for wildlife, carbon capture and farming.

It will also go into the management of hedges, including trimming, laying and keeping banks in good condition, as well as how to encourage more hedgerow trees, which species to select, and how to look after them.

The event will also look at responses to ash dieback disease and whether hedges help to address fuel poverty?

The walk and talk will be conducted by Rob Wolton and Tom Hynes.

Rob has been closely involved with hedges for over 30 years. He is chair of the Devon Hedge Group, and has been closely involved with Hedgelink, the national body which bring organisations and individuals interested in hedgerows together, for many years. He has a particular interest in hedge wildlife.

Tom is also a member of the Devon Hedge Group and a hedge-laying expert whose aim is to further appreciation and understanding of Devon’s hedges.

This is one event in a series of events during Hedgerow Week 2022. There is also an online event on Thursday 22 September and an event at Ashclyst Farm for farmers and landowners on the same day (22 September).

Saving Devon’s Treescapes is a partnership project which is led by Devon Wildlife Trust on behalf of the Devon Ash Dieback Resilience Forum, and supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and One Tree Planted.

To find out more about these events and to register, go to the Saving Devon’s Treescapes website Saving Devon’s Treescapes: The Wonderful World of Hedgerows | Devon Wildlife Trust