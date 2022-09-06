

Posted on Thursday 5th January 2017

Local people urged to have their say on Bournemouth’s Selective Licensing proposals

A 16-week public consultation gets underway on Monday (9 January 2017) to gather views on a proposed housing licensing scheme for Boscombe and the surrounding areas.

The introduction of a Selective Licensing scheme is being explored as an option to help reduce anti-social behaviour and improve private rented housing standards in a designated area which includes Boscombe, East Cliff and Springbourne.

Local residents, tenants, landlords, managing agents and other members of the community interested in the proposals are being encouraged to provide feedback on the scheme.

Further information and a copy of the questionnaire is available online from Mon 9 Jan, or paper copies are available at all local libraries.

Members of the public can also find out more information and meet with housing staff at a number of drop in events:

Wed 11 January – Boscombe Library – 10am – 2pm

Sat 21 January – Southbourne Library – 9.30am – 1pm

Thurs 26 January – Springbourne Library – 4pm – 7pm

Sat 4 February – Boscombe Library – 10am – 1pm

Thurs 9 February – Springbourne Library – 1.30pm – 4.30pm

Thurs 23 February – Southbourne Library – 4pm – 7pm

Sat 4 March – Springbourne Library – 10am – 12.30pm

Thurs 9 March – Boscombe Library – 4pm – 7pm

Thurs 16 March – Southbourne Library – 1pm – 4pm

Councillor Robert Lawton, Cabinet Member for Housing, said:

“Reducing levels of anti-social behaviour and improving housing standards is a high priority for the Council and forms part of the housing regeneration work taking place in the area. We believe that a Selective Licensing scheme may be an effective way of tackling these priorities and we are keen to understand the views of residents across the borough, landlords and other stakeholders on the proposals.”

Public consultation takes place from 9 January until 1 May 2017.

Following the consultation, an analysis of the results will be produced and a detailed option appraisal will be presented to Cabinet in July 2017.

Selective Licensing is a discretionary power, within the Housing Act 2004, to licence all privately rented properties in a designated area.

Bournemouth Council’s Cabinet (November 2016) recommended that consultation take place before a decision is made on whether to introduce the licensing scheme.