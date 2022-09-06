Tuesday, September 6, 2022
More ships signing up to visit Tall Ships Hartlepool 2023

With less than a year to go until the world-famous Tall Ships’ Race returns to Hartlepool in July 2023, we’re delighted to see ships starting to sign up for this iconic event.

So far, 16 ships have confirmed their entry including six Class A vessels – the largest category of tall ships.  

CLASS A









ALEXANDER VON HUMBOLDT II

LAUNCHED 2011

65 METRES

DAR MLODZIEZY

LAUNCHED 1982

95 METRES

EENDRACHT

LAUNCHED 1989

59 METRES

FRYDERYK CHOPIN

LAUNCHED 1992

55 METRES

ROALD AMUNDSEN

LAUNCHED 1952

50 METRES

STATSRAAD LEHMKUHL

LAUNCHED 1914

97 METRES

CLASS B






BETTY

LAUNCHED 1913

18 METRES     

RUPEL

LAUNCHED 1996

20 METRES

SWAN

LAUNCHED 1900

26 METRES

CLASS C









BELFER

LAUNCHED 1998

13 METRES

ESPRIT

LAUNCHED 1995

20 METRES

SAEFTINGHE

LAUNCHED 1993

22 METRES

SPANIEL

LAUNCHED 1979

17 METRES

WIELKOPOLSKA

LAUNCHED 1962

17 METRES

ZENOBE GRAMME

LAUNCHED 1961

30 METRES

CLASS D




TARA

LAUNCHED 1958

18 METRES

Councillor Shane Moore, Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “I’m delighted we already have so many ships signing up to visit us in July 2023.

“Next year promises to be a fantastic occasion for Hartlepool anyone visiting onboard a ship can expect a very warm welcome.

“In the coming weeks and months, I look forward to hearing about more ships signing up to take part in Tall Ships Hartlepool 2023.”

Tall Ships 2010

The Tall Ships visited Hartlepool in 2010

Officials are also keen to ensure that local people and businesses know how they can get involved.

The event will take place from Thursday 6 July to Sunday 9 July 2023, and bring with it a range of opportunities, including becoming a Sail Trainee aboard a participating vessel, a volunteer or a sponsor.

Businesses can also register their interest in having a presence at the event, and this may be in the form of an exhibition stand, a stall, a catering concession or even as an artist.

Catherine Honey, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Event Director Tall Ships 2023, said: “We would love to hear from the community and businesses on how they would like to be involved in this exciting event. There is now less than one year to go and we are encouraging the town to get in touch and be part of it!

“We are asking for expressions of interest and this can be done by submitting an online form available at www.tallshipshartlepool2023.co.uk

Residents wishing to volunteer will be key to making Tall Ships Hartlepool 2023 a success and can find out more at a number of drop-in events at Community Hub Central on York Road.






Tuesday 11th October

1pm – 4pm

Wednesday 12th October

9am – 12noon

Wednesday 19th October

5pm – 7pm

 

