More ships signing up to visit Tall Ships Hartlepool 2023

With less than a year to go until the world-famous Tall Ships’ Race returns to Hartlepool in July 2023, we’re delighted to see ships starting to sign up for this iconic event.

So far, 16 ships have confirmed their entry including six Class A vessels – the largest category of tall ships.

CLASS A

ALEXANDER VON HUMBOLDT II LAUNCHED 2011 65 METRES

DAR MLODZIEZY LAUNCHED 1982 95 METRES

EENDRACHT LAUNCHED 1989 59 METRES

FRYDERYK CHOPIN LAUNCHED 1992 55 METRES

ROALD AMUNDSEN LAUNCHED 1952 50 METRES

STATSRAAD LEHMKUHL LAUNCHED 1914 97 METRES







CLASS B

BETTY LAUNCHED 1913 18 METRES

RUPEL LAUNCHED 1996 20 METRES

SWAN LAUNCHED 1900 26 METRES







CLASS C

BELFER LAUNCHED 1998 13 METRES

ESPRIT LAUNCHED 1995 20 METRES

SAEFTINGHE LAUNCHED 1993 22 METRES

SPANIEL LAUNCHED 1979 17 METRES

WIELKOPOLSKA LAUNCHED 1962 17 METRES

ZENOBE GRAMME LAUNCHED 1961 30 METRES







CLASS D

TARA LAUNCHED 1958 18 METRES







Councillor Shane Moore, Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “I’m delighted we already have so many ships signing up to visit us in July 2023.

“Next year promises to be a fantastic occasion for Hartlepool anyone visiting onboard a ship can expect a very warm welcome.

“In the coming weeks and months, I look forward to hearing about more ships signing up to take part in Tall Ships Hartlepool 2023.”

The Tall Ships visited Hartlepool in 2010

Officials are also keen to ensure that local people and businesses know how they can get involved.

The event will take place from Thursday 6 July to Sunday 9 July 2023, and bring with it a range of opportunities, including becoming a Sail Trainee aboard a participating vessel, a volunteer or a sponsor.

Businesses can also register their interest in having a presence at the event, and this may be in the form of an exhibition stand, a stall, a catering concession or even as an artist.

Catherine Honey, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Event Director Tall Ships 2023, said: “We would love to hear from the community and businesses on how they would like to be involved in this exciting event. There is now less than one year to go and we are encouraging the town to get in touch and be part of it!

“We are asking for expressions of interest and this can be done by submitting an online form available at www.tallshipshartlepool2023.co.uk”

Residents wishing to volunteer will be key to making Tall Ships Hartlepool 2023 a success and can find out more at a number of drop-in events at Community Hub Central on York Road.