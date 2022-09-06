New bus stop QR codes put real-time information at passengers’ fingertips

Bus passengers in Hull can now access real-time information at bus stops across the city, thanks to new QR codes being added to timetables.

Working in partnership with bus operators Stagecoach and East Yorkshire as part of the Hull Bus Alliance, Hull City Council is adding the QR codes to all bus stop timetable displays in the city.

By scanning the codes with a QR-enabled smartphone, passengers will be instantly directed to a web page providing real-time information on arrival times specific to the bus stop at which they are waiting.

The web page allows users to see information on Stagecoach and East Yorkshire services in one place, rather than having to use separate apps.

The QR codes are being rolled out at bus stops throughout the city from today, improving accessibility to public transport and supporting wider efforts to promote greener travel.

Councillor Mark Ieronimo tests the QR code on a bus stop on Alfred Gelder Street, Hull City Centre

Councillor Mark Ieronimo, Portfolio Holder for Transport, said: “No one likes standing at a bus stop wondering when their bus will arrive.

“We already have real-time digital displays at some bus stops in Hull, and these QR codes take this a step further by making this information available to passengers at every stop that displays a bus timetable.

“These QR codes will make help make travelling by bus that little bit easier by helping those with smartphones access real-time information quicker.”

The QR codes can be found at the bottom of each timetable

Matt Cranwell, managing director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “We know many of our customers are now using real-time tracking through their smartphones to find the actual arrival times of our buses, which helps to reduce waiting around at stops and makes planning journeys by bus so much easier.

The new QR codes will give people instant access to live bus arrivals across Hull, making the bus a better choice for short journeys in the city.”

Real-time bus information is available at http://nextbuses.mobi