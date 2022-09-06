New political map for Liverpool City Council

Liverpool is set to have new boundaries for its council wards.

The Local Government Boundary Commission, the independent body that draws

the boundaries, has reviewed Liverpool to make sure councillors will represent

about the same number of electors, and that ward arrangements will help the council

work effectively.

The Commission has published final recommendations for changes in Liverpool. It

says residents should be represented by 85 councillors. This is five fewer than the

current arrangements.

There will be 64 wards representing 46 single-councillor wards, 15 two-councillor

wards and 3 three-councillor wards across the city. The boundaries of all existing

wards should change.

Publishing the recommendations Professor Colin Mellors, Chair of the Commission,

said: “We are very grateful to people in Liverpool. We looked at all the views they gave us.

They helped us improve our earlier proposals.

“We believe the new arrangements will guarantee electoral fairness while

maintaining local ties.”

401 local residents and organisations made comments to help decide the new

wards.

Changes in response to what local people said include:

Norris Green and City Centre South will both be represented by three councillor wards, reflecting the community evidence received

The draft recommendations Scotland Road ward will be split, with the southern area of this ward becoming a single-councillor Everton West ward

This is following strong community evidence received.

The Commission has made further changes to its earlier proposals. Details can be

found on its website at https://www.lgbce.org.uk/all-reviews/northwest/merseyside/liverpool.

Parliament now needs to agree the changes. The new arrangements will then apply

for the 2023 council elections.