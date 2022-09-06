Thousands of Dorset premises to get future-proof broadband

More than 7,000 Dorset homes and businesses will be the first in the country to receive next generation broadband through the government’s £5 billion Project Gigabit programme.

The government has awarded the contract to Blandford-based Wessex Internet to deliver the roll-out which takes in parts of north and east Dorset.

It is expected the first homes and businesses will be connected by the end of this year, with the roll-out completed by 2025.

Dorset Council worked closely with the government to help identify the areas in the county in need of improved broadband.

Cllr Jill Haynes, Dorset Council’s portfolio holder for Corporate Development and Transformation, said: “This significant government investment in Dorset is great news for communities and businesses that would otherwise have been left behind as the country moves to gigabit-capable broadband.

“Good broadband connection has never been more important as we rebuild the economy after the pandemic.

“We look forward to working with Wessex Internet and the government on this exciting development in technology, which will greatly benefit some of the most rural parts of our county.”

There will be a second phase of Project Gigabit for rural areas in the rest of Dorset that are not included in commercial broadband plans.

The procurement process for this is expected to launch at the end of September 2023.

Anyone with poor broadband who would like further advice can email the council’s digital team at connectingdorset@dorsetcouncil.gov.uk