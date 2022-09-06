Tour of Britain brings music and entertainment to Gloucestershire

Stage six of the 2022 Tour of Britain will begin in Church Street in Tewkesbury and finish on Southgate Street in Gloucester on Friday, 9 September, after an exciting route through the Cotswolds and Stroud valleys.

Hand cycling athlete Mel Nicholls, who competed at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Paralympics, will be at the start in Tewkesbury, with Tour de France stage winner Dan Martin on hand to welcome the riders at the finish in Gloucester.

The race will start in Tewkesbury at 11am and is due to finish in Gloucester at around 3pm. Riders will be introduced to the crowd in Tewkesbury from 10am, with entertainment planned from 11am until 5pm in Gloucester.

Fans will be able to watch the entirety of the race on a big screen in Gloucester’s Mariners Square.

A BMX stunt team will showcase their skills in the city. They will be joined by smoothie bikes, which challenge riders to use pedal power to blend their smoothie, and Action Wheels, which gives the chance for younger children to race around a track and try out balance bikes.

In addition, Follow My Lead, who offer balance bikes for younger children, and a balance circus workshop will be based in Gloucester’s Orchard Square.

There will also be live music at the finish for crowds to enjoy before welcoming the riders into the finish.

Street entertainers, including Thomas Trilby, will be appearing in Tewkesbury before the stage start and at the finish in Gloucester.

There will also be a host of community cycling stands at both the start and finish.

The start and finish of both races will be separated by a little over ten miles, allowing fans to easily attend both on race day.

In 2022, Gloucestershire County Council sponsored both the Women’s Tour stage and the men’s Tour of Britain stage to help bring the races to the county.

The races have been sponsored as part of the council’s commitment to showcasing the county and to supporting tourism, the local economy and active travel. It will be the first time either race has held a stage start and finish in Gloucestershire.

Cllr David Gray, Cabinet member responsible for the environment at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “The Tour of Britain provides a fantastic opportunity to showcase our beautiful county to the world.

“Events at the start and finish will feature a wide variety of bike-based entertainment and activities that crowds can engage with.

“I would encourage residents across the county to take the opportunity to come and cheer on some of the world’s best cyclists as they pass through our county, whether this be on the route or at the start and finish.”

More information on the Tour of Britain in Gloucestershire, including stage timetables for when the race will be in your area, can be found out the council’s website.

Image credit: SWpix.com