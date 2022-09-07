Blackpool’s climate assembly gets underway



Posted on Tuesday 26th January 2021

The first ever climate assembly to be held in Blackpool is now underway, with four assembly meetings taking place over January and February.

The first innovative, fully digital climate assembly session took place on 12 January. Four sessions in total will take place over the coming weeks, led by leading public engagement organisation Futuregov.

The assembly is made up of around 40 Blackpool residents who will be hearing from a wide range of expert speakers and discussing how Blackpool can tackle carbon emissions locally. The recommendations agreed by the climate assembly will form the basis of Blackpool’s plan for the climate emergency over the next 10 years.

Blackpool declared a climate emergency in June 2019. The council has committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions and 100% clean energy usage across their services by 2030.

Businesses, partners and assembly members will all be involved in creating an action plan for the climate emergency for the whole town following the assembly’s report in March 2021.

Blackpool Youth Climate Summit is also being held this month to mirror the climate assembly taking place.

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, and Cllr Jim Hobson, Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, attended the youth summit to speak about the importance of young people’s involvement in tackling climate change.

Young people from the youth summit will present their ideas at the climate assembly to ensure members hear their views before making recommendations.

Cllr Jim Hobson, Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said:

“Holding a climate assembly is an incredibly important milestone in planning for the future of Blackpool and so we are excited that our first ever assembly is underway. “Residents taking the lead in how we tackle the climate emergency is crucial. It will ensure the action plan for Blackpool is locally informed and beneficial to the health and wellbeing of residents, as well as to the local economy. “It is fantastic that the climate assembly is now in progress and we are looking forward to the assembly’s recommendations informing the future plan for Blackpool. We are positive that real change towards a greener, healthier and more prosperous Blackpool will follow.”

To learn more about the climate assembly and find out how you can get involved with the climate emergency in Blackpool, visit the Climate Emergency website.



