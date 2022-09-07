Fun for all the family at Elephant Rock

There’s a fun-packed programme of FREE events for all the family to enjoy this autumn at Elephant Rock, the restored events space on Hartlepool’s Headland.



A teddy bears’ adventure, a pet weekend with doggy competitions and outdoor film screenings, giant bees, crazy chefs, monster slugs, a Dino Day, Hartlepool Folk Festival and Let’s Circus are just some of what’s in store.

It gets off to a sizzling start this weekend with:

Teddy Bears’ Seaside Adventure – Friday 9th September 10am-11am

Bring your teddy bear along for an hour of crafts, stories, games and a small picnic. For children under five – must be accompanied by an adult. Places must be booked in advance at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/hubevents For more details call 07768 841306.

The Liver Cottage Mobile Kitchen – Saturday 10th September, 11am, 1pm and 3pm

A 45-minute family-friendly slapstick show with comedy chefs Hugh Fearn and Lee Whittingstall giving a cookery demonstration like no other.

As the mobile kitchen garden moves through the crowds they create ‘fusion food on the move,’ blending home grown ingredients with food foraged from the corner shop, the streets and of course the audience!

Bee Cart – Sunday 11th September, 11am, 1pm and 3pm

A fun, environmentally-themed performance for families. One minute Pif-Paf will be dressing people in crazy emergency pollination equipment, the next they’ll be discussing the depths of bee biology with their super-scaled bee models and exploring the positive steps we can take to reconnect with the tiny creatures that keep us alive.

The packed programme continues on Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th September with a Pet Weekend.

Saturday will be Dog Day at the neighbouring Heugh Battery Museum – bring your dog along for lots of fun including a canine challenge course, waggiest tail and wiggliest bum competitions, followed by Elephant Rock outdoor screenings of 101 Dalmatians and Cruella. Sunday celebrates cats with outdoor screenings of The Aristocats and The Lion King.

Then looking further ahead there’s children’s theatre show Seed – featuring those giant slugs! – the return of the ever-popular Let’s Circus!, Hartlepool Folk Festival and a Dino Day with sports activities and Family Time.

Located on the promenade next to the Heugh Battery Museum, Elephant Rock was created by Hartlepool Borough Council through the restoration of a previous site which was built in the late 1800s to provide a place for civic, community and cultural events.

Councillor Shane Moore, Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “We’re delighted to unveil some fabulous, free events for all the family to enjoy over the autumn at Elephant Rock.

“It will be buzzing with some really unusual entertainment – probably quite literally when Bee Cart and their super-sized bee models arrive!

“We’re especially delighted to be working alongside the Heugh Battery Museum on the Pet Weekend – a real treat for everyone who loves our furry friends. So don’t paws – make tracks to Elephant Rock!”

For more details of all the events, download the Elephant Rock Autumn Events booklet at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/elephant-rock-autumn-events