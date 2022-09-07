Local hospitals announce annual award shortlist
Presented by Heart Yorkshire’s Richard ‘Dixie’ Dickson and to take place on Thursday 20 October, the Trust’s Star Awards features 10 categories this year, covering awards for every area of expertise within the NHS. The event is an opportunity to recognise those individuals and teams that go above and beyond, ensuring patients receive the highest quality of care.
Suzy Brain England OBE, Chair of the Board at DBTH, said: “This ceremony is one of our most important events of the year – and something we have had to, sadly, postpone, throughout the course of the pandemic and we are thrilled to see it return. We know that our staff make some outstanding contributions to healthcare every day and this is our opportunity to get together and celebrate these achievements so they know their efforts have not gone unnoticed.
“Each time I attend the ceremony I am inspired by the stories of how members of Team DBTH have gone that extra mile to show they care about our patients, about their colleagues and about the people of Doncaster and Bassetlaw.
“Our judging panel has had a mammoth task this year, whittling down more than 500 nominations to the shortlist we have today – with such stiff competition, we know that each and every one is a deserved winners and I wish everybody the very best of luck.
“I also want to thank our kind sponsors, without whom we wouldn’t be able to organise such a wonderful evening for colleagues: Wagestream, Fleet Solution, Genesis, BPP University, Tusker, University of Sheffield, Doncaster College, Sheffield Hallam University, Smith and Nephew and Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals’ Charity.”
The shortlisted nominees are (in no specific order).
Patient Champion
- Dawn Clare
- Maria Massey
- Megan Naughton
Behind the Scenes Champion
- Kirsty Leafe
- Ronald Stretton
- Chris Weston
Wellbeing Champion
- Kath Watson
- Angie Newman
- Kerry Turner
Change Champion
- Mexborough Rehab Team
- Red 2 Green team
- St Leger ward team
Development Champion
- Melanie Levers
- Mr Auos Al-Dujaily
- Dr Vicky Barradell
Inclusion Champion
- Penny Hughes
- International Nurses Recruitment and Education Team
- Willy Pillay
Rising Star
- Lucy Beech
- Olesia Ciprioni
- Bethany Trout
Non-clinical/Support Team of the Year
- Anaesthetics admin/rota Team
- Estates and Facilities Team
- Bassetlaw Bereavement Counselling
- Training and Education Department
- Procurement and Inventory Management
Medical/Clinical Team of the Year
- Chatsfield Suite
- Clinical Education within Division of Medicine
- A5 team
- Skin Integrity Team
- Surgical Outpatients Team
Star of the Year
This shortlist is made up of our monthly winners throughout the year – the winner and two highly commended nominees will be announced on the night!
- Salina McMullen
- Lawrence Millsom
- Lyndsey Womble
- Holly Ridgeway-Bowyer
- Teresa Egan
- Sarah Gooder
- Olivia Southam
- Joanne Sands
- Kimberley Downing
- Kelly Moore
- Sarah Emblem
- Chloe Hanley
There are still sponsorship packages available – if local organisations and business would like to get involved, please contact amy.lee11@nhs.net