Local hospitals announce annual award shortlist

Presented by Heart Yorkshire’s Richard ‘Dixie’ Dickson and to take place on Thursday 20 October, the Trust’s Star Awards features 10 categories this year, covering awards for every area of expertise within the NHS. The event is an opportunity to recognise those individuals and teams that go above and beyond, ensuring patients receive the highest quality of care.

Suzy Brain England OBE, Chair of the Board at DBTH, said: “This ceremony is one of our most important events of the year – and something we have had to, sadly, postpone, throughout the course of the pandemic and we are thrilled to see it return. We know that our staff make some outstanding contributions to healthcare every day and this is our opportunity to get together and celebrate these achievements so they know their efforts have not gone unnoticed.

“Each time I attend the ceremony I am inspired by the stories of how members of Team DBTH have gone that extra mile to show they care about our patients, about their colleagues and about the people of Doncaster and Bassetlaw.

“Our judging panel has had a mammoth task this year, whittling down more than 500 nominations to the shortlist we have today – with such stiff competition, we know that each and every one is a deserved winners and I wish everybody the very best of luck.

“I also want to thank our kind sponsors, without whom we wouldn’t be able to organise such a wonderful evening for colleagues: Wagestream, Fleet Solution, Genesis, BPP University, Tusker, University of Sheffield, Doncaster College, Sheffield Hallam University, Smith and Nephew and Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals’ Charity.”

The shortlisted nominees are (in no specific order).

Patient Champion

Dawn Clare

Maria Massey

Megan Naughton

Behind the Scenes Champion

Kirsty Leafe

Ronald Stretton

Chris Weston

Wellbeing Champion

Kath Watson

Angie Newman

Kerry Turner

Change Champion

Mexborough Rehab Team

Red 2 Green team

St Leger ward team

Development Champion

Melanie Levers

Mr Auos Al-Dujaily

Dr Vicky Barradell

Inclusion Champion

Penny Hughes

International Nurses Recruitment and Education Team

Willy Pillay

Rising Star

Lucy Beech

Olesia Ciprioni

Bethany Trout

Non-clinical/Support Team of the Year

Anaesthetics admin/rota Team

Estates and Facilities Team

Bassetlaw Bereavement Counselling

Training and Education Department

Procurement and Inventory Management

Medical/Clinical Team of the Year

Chatsfield Suite

Clinical Education within Division of Medicine

A5 team

Skin Integrity Team

Surgical Outpatients Team

Star of the Year

This shortlist is made up of our monthly winners throughout the year – the winner and two highly commended nominees will be announced on the night!

Salina McMullen

Lawrence Millsom

Lyndsey Womble

Holly Ridgeway-Bowyer

Teresa Egan

Sarah Gooder

Olivia Southam

Joanne Sands

Kimberley Downing

Kelly Moore

Sarah Emblem

Chloe Hanley

There are still sponsorship packages available – if local organisations and business would like to get involved, please contact amy.lee11@nhs.net