Mum takes on Yorkshire Three Peaks for charity

Mum, Claire Blamires, has risen to the challenge of raising vital funds for Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust’s Better Lives charity and will be taking on the gruelling Yorkshire Three Peaks, despite having health issues of her own. The Three Peaks challenge is also open to anyone interested in taking on the highest peaks in the county.

Claire Blamires, said: “Last year I was part of the staff team that supported the walkers during the three peaks challenge but didn’t complete it myself. I have worked for the charity for over 18 months now and seen the impact firsthand that the charity has on services. From buying wheat bags for palliative care patients to providing music therapy sessions for dementia patients.

“This year I wanted to take part in the challenge myself, to help raise funds for the charity but also to test myself! It has always been on my bucket list of things to do, but my health is not at its best due to several long-term health conditions including endometriosis, interstitial cystitis and fibromyalgia. The walking helps my mental health as I suffer from low mood/depression and anxiety.”

Claire also added: “I roped in my friend Nikki to accompany me, and she is now not only doing the three peaks challenge but is looking at future events to take part in to raise much needed funds for the charity. My friend has decided that even after the challenge, we are going to continue to climb other ‘peaks’ together.

“The challenge is open to all and an ideal opportunity to walk the three Yorkshire Peaks, with like-minded walkers, all wanting to support the NHS. We are partnering up with three other NHS charities this year, so there’ll be plenty of banter and a great team atmosphere.”

The Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge takes place on Saturday 10 September. The Better Lives charity raises vital funds to support the work of the Care Trust. To find out more and to register, email betterlivescharity@bdct.nhs.uk. If you would like to donate to the charity please visit https://www.justgiving.com/bdctnhs.