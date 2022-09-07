Pearson Park restoration receives Hull Civic Society’s Good Mark award

The £3.8m restoration of Pearson Park has received further recognition with a Good Mark award from Hull Civic Society.

The project, funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and The National Lottery Community Fund, has seen some of the park’s stunning Victorian features and significant assets brought back to life.

On Monday 5 September, Hull Civic Society members met with Councillor Julia Conner, Portfolio Holder for Parks and Open Spaces, and Councillor Abhimanyu Singh, Chairman of the Pearson Park Trust, at the Pearson Park entrance archway to be led on a guided history walk of the park by Richard Clarke, Hull Civic Society Vice-Chair and Secretary of the Friends of Pearson Park.

After the walk, Councillor Conner was presented with the Good Mark certificate.

Councillor Conner said: “The Good Mark award is great news for the park and further recognition of the fantastic work undertaken by the council and Pearson Park Trust to bring this stunning park back to its former glory.”

From left to right: Avenues Ward Councillor John Robinson, Councillor Julia Conner, Portfolio Holder for Parks and Open Spaces, Richard Clarke, Hull Civic Society Vice-Chair and Secretary of the Friends of Pearson Park, John Scotney, Chairman of Hull Civic Society, Councillor Abhimanyu Singh, Chairman of the Pearson Park Trust.

The historic entrance archway was recently highly commended at the 2022 Civic Trust AABC Conservation Awards and has also been awarded Engineering Heritage Listed Status by the Royal Institution of Mechanical Engineers.

For the second year running, Pearson Park has also received the Green Flag Award, the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.