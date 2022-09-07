Save the Date! Cumbrian band to perform at Town Hall on Friday 14 October 2022

Penrith’s Town Hall will play host to Cumbrian band Errant Thieves on Friday 14 October 2022 for a charitable event, in association with Eden District Council.

Formed in 2019, Errant Thieves are known for their vocal harmonies, woody, acoustic instruments and original arrangements which give a rootsy and warm sound.

The event at Town Hall is being held to raise money for the Chair of Eden District Council, Cllr Douglas Bank’s chosen charities.

Further information will be announced in September.

Learn more about Errant Thieves at: www.errantthieves.com