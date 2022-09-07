Synthetix Escapes Clutches of Bears; Chronoly.io’s Market Share Grows Aggressively

After a long bearish phase, the crypto market has finally made a rebound, resulting in a surge in the last few weeks. With the market’s revival, crypto projects like Synthetix (SNX) have also seen some sunlight. Synthetix (SNX) has made an upward movement on the growth chart, as investors are keenly considering Synthetix (SNX) to make their investments.

Meanwhile, a new crypto project, Chronoly.io (CRNO), has scripted a remarkable success during its pre-sale phase. Investors have associated with Chronoly.io (CRNO) in an unparalleled manner, leading to all the tokens of the project being sold out before the end of the pre-sale. The pre-sale growth rate of Chronoly.io (CRNO) stood at 690%, attracting investors globally.

Synthetix (SNX) Records Convincing Growth

Also called the “blue chip” DeFi project, Synthetix (SNX) has registered some impressive growth figures in the last few weeks. The key reason behind this growth is the increased acceptance of synths in the crypto market. Synths are designed such that they enable users to participate in the DeFi ecosystem without holding the assets. Synths use smart-contract-based price discovery protocols.

Although Synthetix (SNX) is currently being traded at around $3, more than 89% below its all-time high of $28.77, the project has witnessed a significant increase in the trade volume on the network. The increased trade volume can increase the price of Synthetix (SNX) in the coming weeks. Investors believe that a rise in the demand for synths will affect Synthetix (SNX) in a positive manner.

Synthetix (SNX) aims to broaden the cryptocurrency arena by introducing non-blockchain assets. Synthetix (SNX) is built on the Ethereum blockchain and utilizes a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol. The goal of Synthetix (SNX) is to facilitate the creation of synthetic assets, also known as “synths.” Synthetix aims to allow users to efficiently trade synth assets without any liquidity issues.

SNX is the native crypto of the Synthetix platform. Besides, Synthetix (SNX) also has a staking pool where holders can stake their SNX tokens to earn rewards.

Chronoly.io (CRNO) Cracks Success’ Password To Become Ace Player

Chronoly’s investors are on the moon after all its CRNO tokens were sold out at a price appreciation of about 690%. CRNO buyers are exhilarated with Chronoly.io’s pre-sale success. Major factors that have propelled Chronoly.io’s success include its tangible utility, backing from real-world assets, monthly lucky draw, a lending protocol, and a future metaverse.

Being the world’s first-of-its-kind watch marketplace, Chronoly.io (CRNO) allows investors to make fractional investments in rare collectable watches. Chronoly.io (CRNO) mints fractional NFTs of luxury watches for trading, enabling people to co-own the same rare collectable timepiece. Chronoly.io (CRNO) procures physical watches directly from high-end brands and stores them in secured vaults to ensure the authenticity of NFTs. The watches and their NFTs can be verified by buyers at any time.

People can purchase these watch NFTs for as low as $10. They can also buy 100% NFT of a rare collectable timepiece if they want physical possession of the luxury watch. Since Chronoly.io’s NFTs come with the backing of physical watches, CRNO’s price becomes inherently stable.

Chronoly.io (CRNO) holders can also stake their tokens in the lending pool to make extra money. Besides, Chronoly.io (CRNO) holders are also eligible for discounts on transaction fees.

It is astounding that the price of CRNO, the native token of Chronoly.io, has ascended from $0.01 to $0.079 after its launch in May 2022. Additionally, crypto analysts have forecasted that the CRNO token will grow by another 2,500%-5,000% in the coming months.

Website: https://chronoly.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/Chronolyio

Presale: https://presale.chronoly.io/register

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Chronolyio