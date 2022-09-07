We’re inviting your feedback on our Green Flag parks

Date published: 28th May 2021

Every year, thousands of visitors go to our Green Flag parks for a variety of reasons – from walking the dog or wellness in nature, our parks have a lot to offer.

The Council would like to hear from visitors on their views about Holt Country Park, Pretty Corner Woods and Sadler’s Wood

Whether you visit once a week or once a year, your feedback will help us shape decisions on how we maintain our beloved woodland areas and what features you find the most important.

If you live near, or regularly visit any of the following woodland parks, fill out the below surveys.

The surveys are anonymous, and shouldn’t take more than 5 minutes;

Holt Country Park

Pretty Corner Woods

Sadlers Wood

Cllr. Virginia Gay, Portfolio Holder for Leisure, Wellbeing and Culture said:

“Our three Green Flag woodlands are a source of pleasure to so many of our residents and to our visitors too. But we must make sure that as many people as possible may share in this pleasure.

That’s why we’re asking visitors to North Norfolk’s Green Flag woodlands please to take a moment to fill in one of these surveys. We look forward to hearing your voice and sharing back what you find special about them.”

You can find out more about our Green Flag parks on our website