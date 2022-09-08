Care leavers share how foster carers have changed their lives

Becca and Dallas have both spent time in foster care and want to share what a massive difference it has made to their lives and what it means to be part of a family.

Children and young people who come into care often have not experienced the family environment many people take for granted, and so things which may seem quite simple can have a massive impact.

As Becca says: “My foster carers opened my eyes to a whole different world. I had never been around a family setting, and it was such an eye opener to me, to sit down and have meals together and have that time to talk about your day and care about what’s going on in other people’s lives.”

“Growing up in an unstable environment, I didn’t have that breakfast, lunch, dinner routine. My foster mum woke me in the morning with breakfast, got me into a routine and showed me it was important to care for myself.”

Dallas says her foster parents have changed her life. They have given her confidence, raised her aspirations and supported her to follow her dream to become a nurse.

Dallas said: “They have made me a lot more open to the idea of doing well in life. I know that I can now be who I want to be and continue with what I want to do.

“Since coming into care my foster parents have helped me to get the grades that I need to study nursing. They talk to me about universities and support me to do what I want to do.”

Having seen what a difference fostering has made to their lives, both are keen to encourage anyone considering becoming a foster carer to contact the county council.

As Becca says: “You will be able to look back in five or ten years’ time and know that you are the reason why that young person is thriving, surviving and making a difference in the world.”

Cllr Stephen Davies, cabinet member for children’s safeguarding and early years at Gloucestershire County Council said: “There is an increasing number of children and young people coming into care and we desperately need more people to come forward to foster, so they can stay local and be cared for in their community.

“We are calling for families, couples and individuals to contact us now for a no obligation chat about joining our local fostering family, where assessment, training and extensive ongoing support is available to all foster carers. If you have space in your heart and your home, with a desire to make a difference in a child’s life, please get in touch.”

Whether you are employed or not, you live alone or as part of a family, if you are interested in fostering, we would love to hear from you. Contact us now for a no obligation conversation to find out more about how we can support you to become a foster carer for Gloucestershire County Council.

Please visit www.gloucestershire.gov.uk/fostering or call 01242 532654.

Watch Becca and Dallas sharing how their foster carers have changed their lives