Clearing 2022: It made me feel excited about my future again

A fashion student at the University of Bedfordshire has spoken about her Clearing experience, after switching institutions so that she could smoothly continue with her studies.

Throughout the summer, prospective students can use Clearing to find a place that suits their needs. The Clearing route can also open up opportunities for existing students who wish to change course and location.

School of Arts & Creative Industries student, Eva, came to study at the University after applying through Clearing when she found out her course at a different institution could be delayed.

Read Eva’s Q&A to find out about her Clearing journey and experience of studying at the University of Bedfordshire…