Council meetings to debate changing Dorset local government structures get underway
Posted on Tuesday 3rd January 2017
This Thursday (5th January 2017) marks the start of formal debate and scrutiny by all Dorset councils of the proposals for changing the county’s local government structures.
A full report setting out on the evidence for local government reorganisation in Dorset was published on Friday 23rd December 2016. Borough of Poole’s Overview and Scrutiny Committee will discuss the report in a meeting that is open to the public, at the Civic Offices starting at 7pm on 5th January. This is the first of 24 meetings across Dorset’s nine councils – all open to the public – at which the evidence will be scrutinised and the proposals debated.
The report, jointly authored by the six Dorset Chief Executives, recommends that elected members of each council agree that a submission be made to the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government requesting that Dorset’s nine councils should be replaced by two new unitary councils.
Based upon the weight of public opinion, financial and other analytical evidence, councillors are also recommended to agree that the two new unitary councils should be comprised of the following existing local authority areas:
- Unitary A: Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, plus the services currently provided by Dorset County Council in this area.
- Unitary B: East Dorset, North Dorset, Purbeck, West Dorset, Weymouth and Portland, plus the services currently provided by Dorset County Council in this area.
Matt Prosser, Chief Executive of the Dorset Councils Partnership, and Chairman of the Dorset Chief Executives Group said on behalf of the Dorset councils’ six chief executives:
“Members have had the full package of evidence – the financial assessment, the consultation results and the case for change – since 5th December, giving them good time to review and digest the content. These meetings are an opportunity for all councillors of every council to debate and discuss the evidence, in their sovereign councils, the report and its recommendations in public, with each authority’s Full Council making a final decision later in the month. Only once each Council has reached a decision will we be able to submit a proposal to the Secretary of State.”
The full recommendations to be considered by councillors are as follows:
That the council agrees:
- That there has been a powerful public response acknowledging a compelling case to change local government structures in Dorset.
- That a submission should be made to the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government requesting that the existing nine county, district and unitary councils should be replaced by two new unitary councils.
- That based upon the weight of public opinion and the financial and other analytical evidence the two new unitary councils should be based upon the following local authority boundaries;
Unitary A: Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, plus the services currently provided by Dorset County Council in this area.
Unitary B: East Dorset, North Dorset, Purbeck, West Dorset, Weymouth and Portland, plus the services currently provided by Dorset County Council in this area.
- That the Chief Executive be authorised, after consultation with the Leader, to agree the wording of the submission to the Secretary of State demonstrating our ambition for public sector transformation and drawing on the evidence that has been presented to councils, to be made along with any other council that has agreed to support the same option for reorganisation.
- That the Chief Executive be authorised, after consultation with the Leader, to work with other councils that support the same option for reorganisation to develop and implement appropriate plan and allocate appropriate resources to progress local government change in Dorset and that a report on next steps be presented in due course.
The full listing of Council meetings is below. Constitutional opportunities for public involvement and representation at meetings can be found on each respective council’s website.
|
Meeting
|
Date
|
Time
|
Location
|
Borough of Poole Overview & Scrutiny Committee
|
Thu 05/01/17
|
19:00
|
Civic Centre, Poole
|
Bournemouth Borough Council Overview & Scrutiny Panel
|
Mon 09/01/17
|
17:00
|
Town Hall, Bournemouth
|
Borough of Poole Cabinet
|
Tue 10/01/17
|
19:00
|
Civic Centre, Poole
|
West Dorset District Council Overview & Scrutiny Committee
|
Tue 10/01/17
|
14:15
|
South Walks House, Dorchester
|
Christchurch Borough Council Scrutiny & Policy Overview Committee
|
Tue 10/01/17
|
18:00
|
Civic Offices, Christchurch
|
Dorset County Council People & Communities Overview & Scrutiny Committee
|
Wed 11/01/17
|
10:00
|
County Hall, Dorchester
|
North Dorset District Council Overview & Scrutiny Committee
|
Wed 11/01/17
|
14:00
|
Nordon, Blandford Forum
|
Weymouth and Portland Borough Council Scrutiny & Performance Committee
|
Thu 12/01/17
|
18:30
|
Council offices, Weymouth
|
East Dorset Scrutiny and Policy Development Committee
|
Thu 12/01/17
|
18:30
|
Furzehill, Wimborne
|
West Dorset District Council Executive Committee
|
Mon 16/01/17
|
14:15
|
South Walks House, Dorchester
|
Weymouth and Portland Borough Council Management Committee
|
Tue 17/01/17
|
09:30
|
Council Offices, Weymouth
|
North Dorset District Council Cabinet
|
Mon 23/01/17
|
14:00
|
Nordon, Blandford Forum
|
Borough of Poole – Full Council
|
Tue 24/01/17
|
19:00
|
Poole Civic Centre
|
East Dorset District Council Cabinet
|
Wed 25/01/17
|
18:30
|
Furzehill, Wimborne
|
Bournemouth Borough Council Cabinet
|
Wed 25/01/17
|
10:30
|
Town Hall, Bournemouth
|
Dorset County Council – Full Council
|
Thu 26/01/17
|
10:00
|
County Hall, Dorchester
|
West Dorset District Council – Full Council
|
Thu 26/01/17
|
14:15
|
South Walks House, Dorchester
|
Weymouth and Portland Borough Council – Full Council
|
Thu 26/01/17
|
19:00
|
Council offices, Weymouth
|
Christchurch Borough Council Policy & Resources
|
Thu 26/01/17
|
18:00
|
Civic Offices, Christchurch
|
North Dorset District Council – Full Council
|
Fri 27/01/17
|
10:00
|
Nordon, Blandford Forum
|
East Dorset District Council – Full Council
|
Mon 30/01/17
|
18:30
|
Furzehill, Wimborne
|
Christchurch Borough Council – Full Council
|
Tue 31/01/17
|
18:00
|
Civic offices, Christchurch
|
Bournemouth Borough Council – Full Council
|
Tue 31/01/17
|
19:00
|
Town Hall, Bournemouth
|
Purbeck District Council – Full Council
|
Tue 31/01/17
|
19:00
|
Westport House, Wareham