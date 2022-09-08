DBTH Apprenticeship: Customer Service Practitioner Apprentice

We are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated individual, who are interested in a customer service role initially within the Medical Records Department and then after approx. 7 months transfer to the Booking/Reception and Admission teams, primarily based at Doncaster Royal Infirmary but will need to visit other sites to gain an all round experience.

Main duties of the job

There will be an expectation for the successful candidate to be flexible to work across sites.

Apprenticeship Programme Requirements:

• You are aged 16+

• Have lived within the EU/EEA for 3 or more years

• You must not be in any form of formal government funded education

• GCSE grades A-D (9 – 3) in English and Maths or equivalent

You will be employed on a 15 months fixed term contract employed as an apprentice working 37.5 hours per week.

As an employee we will help to support you in obtaining an approved apprenticeship standard. We will be committed to ensuring that a structured plan is in place to support and enable you to take 20% of your working hours away from your general duties per week in order to complete the programme.

The role will include a mixture of administration duties working within the department you are allocated in: communication with people on the telephone and in person, assisting with record keeping (paper and electronic), use of photocopier, PC, telephone, and filing systems.